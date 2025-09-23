Jolly LLB 3 Monday Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film witnesses decent run on day 4, collects Rs 5.25 crore

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 is holding decently at the box office. The courtroom comedy drama, directed by Subhash Kapoor, witnessed a drop on its first Monday, following a good opening weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 kicked off its box office journey with Rs 12.50 crore net. The movie witnessed a massive surge of 55 percent on the second day, and collected Rs 19 crore. The courtroom comedy drama went on to witness another nominal spike on Sunday and added Rs 19.75 crore to the tally, wrapping the opening weekend at Rs 51.25 crore net in India.

Jolly LLB 3 slips on first Monday, nets Rs 5.25 crore

After wrapping its opening weekend on a good note, Jolly LLB 3 registered a big drop on its first Monday today over the opening day. Estimates suggest that the Akshay Kumar movie minted Rs 5.25 to 5.50 crore net on Day 4, bringing its total 4-day cume to Rs 56.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

The movie will see a good jump on Tuesday, thanks to the promising sales for the discounted day. Jolly LLB 3 will cross the Rs 60 crore net mark tomorrow. It is expected to wrap its opening week around Rs 70 crore mark. The movie should aim for a huge jump in the second weekend and enter the Rs 100 crore club.

The movie will face Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Homebound in the second weekend, which is making buzz ever since it got selected as the official entry at the 98th Academy Awards.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19 crore 3 Rs 19.75 crore 4 Rs 5.25 crore (est.) Total Rs 56.50 crore (est.)

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

