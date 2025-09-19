BTS’ Jungkook earns new nickname at the gym with Big JK Kim Jong Kook, flaunt muscly physiques with RM and V

The Little JK and the Big JK, it seems BTS' Jungkook has earned a new title among his gym trainers. In a new update from bodybuilder Ma Sun Ho’s Instagram, the youngest one from the team was referred to as the Little JK (Jungkook) alongside the Big JK (Kim Jong Kook). Snaps from their workout sessions made it to the feeds of the fans who were able to see his muscular growth alongside popular fitness coaches. Moreover, a never-before-seen look from the Los Angeles escapades when RM, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would train together was also revealed, starring only the youngest two and the leader.

The story behind Jungkook's new nickname to be revealed soon

In the post, the first selfie showed off Jungkook pouting with the recently-married Kim Jong Kook and Physical:100 star Ma Sun Ho. His grown shoulder ink could be seen in the photos as the singer did a thumbs up in an all-black look, holding a cup of coffee. While his face was half-covered with a mask, Jungkook's handsomeness could not be controlled.

The set photo showed V, Jungkook, and RM with Ma Sun Ho from one of their Los Angeles workout sessions as they took a mirror selfie. The youngest was seen doing a muscle-up after seemingly having just wrapped up his training, while the other two stars showed off their bulky arms. Their special trainer took along during their stay in the US captioned the post, “Pic 1, the one with a lot of story behind it (Big JK, Little JK joint training) Pic 2, During 3rd day of training in LA (Namjoon, Taehyung, Jungkook). Vlog is being edited.”

His last words have raised excitement among fans of BTS, who expect the members to appear in another Vlog from their personal trainer, having previously appeared on Choi Han Jin’s YouTube channel for a shoutout segment. Previously, V and Jungkook praised his skills and wished him well for a then-upcoming gym tournament.

