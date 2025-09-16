EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh to wrap up Dhurandhar in mid-October; Aims to start Don 3 from January 2026

After the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh is all gearing up to unleash his beast with the Aditya Dhar-directed Dhurandhar. Reliable sources have confirmed that Dhurandhar is in the final stages of production, and the team of this Jio Studios Production is looking to call it a film wrap by October 15, 2025. “The last leg of Dhurandhar shoot is going on in full swing, and Ranveer Singh wraps up his portions in the first week of October. The remaining star-cast of the film will shoot for another 10-days, and call it a film wrap by October 15,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further informs that the Dhurandhar team is looking to start with their marketing campaign around Diwali, leading to release on December 5. “The edit work for Dhurandhar is going on in full swing, side-by-side the shoot. Around 65 percent of the edit is locked on the table, and the first copy of the film outside of some technical touch-ups is expected to be ready by the end of October. The post-production teams are racing to the finish line to bring Dhurandhar on December 5,” the source added.

At the moment, the film is looking at a December 5, 2025 release, though a final call on the date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up on October 15. “Ranveer begins his prep work for Don 3 from the end of October, with the intent of starting shoot from the month of January. He will be having script reading sessions with Farhan, and also work with the action team. Big action sequences are being planned with Ranveer,” the source informed.

Don 3 is expected to be shot all across the globe, with large schedules planned in Europe. The third Don film features Ranveer and Kriti, and is expected to be the most expensive of the franchise. Action directors of international repute have come on board the film, as Farhan is planning to go the James Bond way with the new Don film.

Apart from Dhurandhar and Don 3, Ranveer Singh is also doing a Zombie Film with Jai Mehta, scheduled to go on floors in the second half of 2026. He is also discussing a time-travel film with Maddock to be directed by Amit Ravindranath Sharma. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

