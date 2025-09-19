BTS’ Jimin’s Who grabs 2 billion Spotify streams, becomes fastest solo song by Korean act to do so

BTS’ Jimin is forging ahead! The singer has managed to break another record without releasing any new music for a year now. As of September 18, the star has managed to gather a total of 2 billion Spotify streams on his 2024 release, Who. Released on July 19, 2024, as the lead single from his second studio album MUSE, the song has been at the crossroads of many mixed reviews from listeners. An angst-filled song, it runs for 1 minute and 50 seconds with Ghstloop, Tenroc, Pdogg, Jon Bellion, and Pete Nappi stepping in as the songwriters.

Jimin shows explosive popularity with Who release

After his successful run with FACE, Jimin dropped MUSE as a surprise for his fans while he was away serving in the military. It debuted at number 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, a small fall back from the success of his previous release, Like Crazy, which grabbed the top spot, but not much had changed for the singer himself, who still managed a fairly popular drop amid his hiatus. It also made Jimin top the Digital Song Sales chart, giving him his sixth number-one on the list. The next week, it climbed up two spots to reach No. 12, a remarkable feat for a non-promoting song.

Jimin’s Who has become the fastest Korean solo artist’s song to reach the impressive number. The track managed the feat in just over a year since its release, taking a total of 427 days to do so. Fans have taken to social media to celebrate the achievement and congratulate the singer for it, trending hashtags like ‘Congratulations Jimin’ and ‘Who 2 Billion’ to commemorate it.

Meanwhile, Jimin was recently spotted with blond hair color during an appearance with fellow BTS member RM at a party. He also confirmed a past relationship with Song Da Eun, being the first from the group to reveal a dating partner publicly.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook earns new nickname at the gym with Big JK Kim Jong Kook, flaunt muscly physiques with RM and V