Is Akshay Kumar money-minded? Jolly LLB 3 star breaks silence: ‘Loot ke nahi kamaya…’

Akshay Kumar is currently on the promotional spree of his latest release, Jolly LLB 3. In his recent appearance at Aap Ki Adalat (India TV), Akshay Kumar reflected his thoughts on several ups and downs of his life and shed light on various allegations. In one instance, the actor was alleged to be a money-minded person. Khiladi Kumar didn't shy away and gave an honest explanation.

Akshay Kumar reveals he is the highest taxpayer for 8 years

While responding to the allegations, the 58-year-old said, “Agar paisa kamaya hai toh loot ke nahi kamaya. Maine kaam karke kamaya hai. 8 saal se I have been the highest taxpayer. (I have earned money but not by stealing from someone. For the last 8 years I have been the highest tax-payer)

Akshay Kumar further added that money is important. He said, “It cannot be that I am money-minded or anything. Money is an important aspect in life, you have to be practical.”

Akshay Kumar says he doesn't care what someone else has to say on him

The Housefull 5 actor mentioned ‘seva’ and ‘dharma’ while elaborating it further, “Paisa kamata hu, tax deta hu, aur un paiso se kaafi seva karta hoo. Ye mera dharam he. Baki chahe kuch bhi kahe main kuch biswas nahi karta… agar ap ko pheete katne se paisa milta hai toh kya problem hain? Woh paisa dene ko taiyaar he? Jab tak aap kisi se chori nahi kar rahe, jab tak aap kisi ko loot nahi rahe ho, jab tak ap mehnat kar rahe hain tab tak koi problem nahi he.

(I earn money, I pay the tax, and I serve. That is my religion. Rest, many will say a lot of things I do not care about. If someone wants to pay you for attending an event, then why not take it? What is the problem with that? Unless you are stealing from someone and earning it by sheer hard work it is completely okay).

Akshay Kumar went on to mention how he helped many of his producers to release the movie by putting his own money and concluded it by saying that he doesn't care what anyone else has to say.

