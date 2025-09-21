Lokah Chapter 1 Tops 100Cr in Kerala, Chases Thudarum for All Time Record
Earlier on Friday, Lokah became the biggest Malayalam film of all time, surpassing another Mohanlal starrer, L2: Empuraan.
Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra breached the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala on the twenty-fourth day of release. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer grossed Rs. 2.80 crore approx in the state yesterday, taking its total gross to Rs. 100.70 crore. The film is the second entrant to the coveted club, which was inaugurated by Mohanlal starrer Thudarum earlier this year.
At the same point in time, Lokah is trailing Thudarum by roughly Rs. 6 crore, down from Rs. 8 crore after the first week. However, there is a good possibility of it catching up. The box office run of Thudarum was truncated by its digital release after the fifth week, whereas Lokah currently has no digital release date announced. Industry speculation suggests it may arrive post the Pooja holidays, around the sixth week, effectively granting Lokah an extra week of theatrical run. This added window could allow the film to close the gap or even surpass Thudarum.
The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Comparison of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Thudarum in Kerala is as follows:
|Day
|Lokah
|Thudarum
|Thursday
|Rs. 2.70 cr.
|Friday
|Rs. 3.35 cr.
|Rs. 5.10 cr.
|Saturday
|Rs. 4.65 cr.
|Rs. 7.00 cr.
|Sunday
|Rs. 5.65 cr.
|Rs. 8.20 cr.
|Monday
|Rs. 5.25 cr.
|Rs. 6.85 cr.
|Tuesday
|Rs. 5.40 cr.
|Rs. 6.50 cr.
|Wednesday
|Rs. 5.46 cr.
|Rs. 6.30 cr.
|Thursday
|Rs. 6.18 cr.
|Rs. 6.80 cr.
|Week 1
|Rs. 38.64 cr.
|Rs. 46.75 cr.
|2nd Friday
|Rs. 5.82 cr.
|Rs. 5.60 cr.
|2nd Saturday
|Rs. 7.30 cr.
|Rs. 6.35 cr.
|2nd Sunday
|Rs. 7.14 cr.
|Rs. 7.40 cr.
|2nd Monday
|Rs. 5.10 cr.
|Rs. 5.20 cr.
|2nd Tuesday
|Rs. 4.18 cr.
|Rs. 4.70 cr.
|2nd Wednesday
|Rs. 3.50 cr.
|Rs. 4.05 cr.
|2nd Thursday
|Rs. 3.08 cr.
|Rs. 3.35 cr.
|Week 2
|Rs. 36.12 cr.
|Rs. 36.65 cr.
|3rd Friday
|Rs. 3.25 cr.
|Rs. 2.85 cr.
|3rd Saturday
|Rs. 5.18 cr.
|Rs. 3.80 cr.
|3rd Sunday
|Rs. 5.31 cr.
|Rs. 4.85 cr.
|3rd Monday
|Rs. 2.40 cr.
|Rs. 2.72 cr.
|3rd Tuesday
|Rs. 2.09 cr.
|Rs. 2.34 cr.
|3rd Wednesday
|Rs. 1.75 cr.
|Rs. 1.94 cr.
|3rd Thursday
|Rs. 1.54 cr.
|Rs. 1.70 cr.
|Week 3
|Rs. 21.52 cr.
|Rs. 20.20 cr.
|4th Friday
|Rs. 1.62 cr.
|Rs. 1.57 cr.
|4th Saturday
|Rs. 2.80 cr.
|Rs. 1.89 cr.
|Total to date
|Rs. 100.70 cr.
|Rs. 107.06 cr.
|4th Sunday
|Rs. 2.94 cr.
|4th Monday
|Rs. 1.25 cr.
|4th Tuesday
|Rs. 1.06 cr.
|4th Wednesday
|Rs. 1.00 cr.
|4th Thursday
|Rs. 0.86 cr.
|Week 4
|Rs. 10.57 cr.
|Rest
|Rs. 4.73 cr.
|Total
|Rs. 100.70 cr.
|Rs. 118.90 cr.
