Lokah Chapter 1 Tops 100Cr in Kerala, Chases Thudarum for All Time Record

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra breached the Rs. 100 crore mark in Kerala on the twenty-fourth day of release. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer grossed Rs. 2.80 crore approx in the state yesterday, taking its total gross to Rs. 100.70 crore. The film is the second entrant to the coveted club, which was inaugurated by Mohanlal starrer Thudarum earlier this year.

Earlier on Friday, Lokah became the biggest Malayalam film of all time, surpassing another Mohanlal starrer, L2: Empuraan.

At the same point in time, Lokah is trailing Thudarum by roughly Rs. 6 crore, down from Rs. 8 crore after the first week. However, there is a good possibility of it catching up. The box office run of Thudarum was truncated by its digital release after the fifth week, whereas Lokah currently has no digital release date announced. Industry speculation suggests it may arrive post the Pooja holidays, around the sixth week, effectively granting Lokah an extra week of theatrical run. This added window could allow the film to close the gap or even surpass Thudarum.

The Day-Wise Box Office Collection Comparison of Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra and Thudarum in Kerala is as follows:

Day Lokah Thudarum Thursday Rs. 2.70 cr. Friday Rs. 3.35 cr. Rs. 5.10 cr. Saturday Rs. 4.65 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 5.65 cr. Rs. 8.20 cr. Monday Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 6.85 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.40 cr. Rs. 6.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.46 cr. Rs. 6.30 cr. Thursday Rs. 6.18 cr. Rs. 6.80 cr. Week 1 Rs. 38.64 cr. Rs. 46.75 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 5.82 cr. Rs. 5.60 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 7.30 cr. Rs. 6.35 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 7.14 cr. Rs. 7.40 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 5.10 cr. Rs. 5.20 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 4.18 cr. Rs. 4.70 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 4.05 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 3.08 cr. Rs. 3.35 cr. Week 2 Rs. 36.12 cr. Rs. 36.65 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 2.85 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 5.18 cr. Rs. 3.80 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 5.31 cr. Rs. 4.85 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 2.40 cr. Rs. 2.72 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 2.09 cr. Rs. 2.34 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 1.75 cr. Rs. 1.94 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 1.54 cr. Rs. 1.70 cr. Week 3 Rs. 21.52 cr. Rs. 20.20 cr. 4th Friday Rs. 1.62 cr. Rs. 1.57 cr. 4th Saturday Rs. 2.80 cr. Rs. 1.89 cr. Total to date Rs. 100.70 cr. Rs. 107.06 cr. 4th Sunday Rs. 2.94 cr. 4th Monday Rs. 1.25 cr. 4th Tuesday Rs. 1.06 cr. 4th Wednesday Rs. 1.00 cr. 4th Thursday Rs. 0.86 cr. Week 4 Rs. 10.57 cr. Rest Rs. 4.73 cr. Total Rs. 100.70 cr. Rs. 118.90 cr.

