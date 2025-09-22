Shah Rukh Khan more popular than Leonardo DiCaprio? Anurag Kashyap reveals Berlin's fanship towards Bollywood actor

King Khan over Wolf of Wall Street— the Indian actor’s popularity over the American superstar’s fame can be a debatable topic of conversation. With millions of fans on both sides and multiple decades of contribution to the global cinema space, Shah Rukh Khan and Leonardo DiCaprio have built unshakable power for themselves. However, director Anurag Kashyap seems to have witnessed the scales tipping in favor of one. He called a time during the Berlin Film Festival when fans were super excited about catching a glimpse of SRK rather than the Oscar winner, showing a clear, increased interest in one.

Anurag Kashyap settles the Shah Rukh Khan vs Leonardo DiCaprio debate on his end

During a conversation with Lallantop, he recalled his visit to Germany, “Maine khud apni aankhon se dekha hai Berlin Film Festival me. Leonardo DiCaprio bhi ussi din hai aur Shah Rukh Khan bhi ussi din hai, aur subah se line lagi hai Shah Rukh Khan ke liye.” (I have observed it myself during the Berlin Film Festival. Leonardo DiCaprio and Shah Rukh Khan were set to appear there on the same day. And people queued up since the morning for Shah Rukh Khan.)

Shah Rukh Khan made his third and latest appearance at the prestigious festival in 2012 for his film, co-starring Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta, Boman Irani, Kunal Kapoor, and Om Puri. Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio had attended for his role as J. Edgar Hoover for Martin Scorsese's J. Edgar. Anurag Kashyap was there for the promotions of his own project, Gangs of Wasseypur.

That was not the only time the two big stars had crossed paths, having been at a handful of the same events together in the past. But this moment seems to have made a memorable impact on the filmmaker’s life and view towards a fellow Bollywood contributor. The two are yet to collaborate on a movie, but with their individual popularities, it could very well become a reality soon.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: After 33 years, Shah Rukh Khan set to win his first ever National Film Award as Best Actor for Jawan