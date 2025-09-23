12 Pics: Janhvi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi’s blue MM saree at Homebound screening; Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan attend

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound recently made headlines as it became India's official entry at the 98th Academy Awards. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie is set to hit the big screens in India on September 26. The makers organised a special premiere night of the film for the industry friends and family.

Several prominent figures attended the event, showing their support for the film. Janhvi Kapoor attended the event wearing her mother, the late actor Sridevi's, blue Manish Malhotra saree, making the event all the more memorable.

Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal and Arjun Kapoor seen in suits, Malaika Arora and Tamannaah Bhatia add glam

Vicky Kaushal was spotted wearing an off-white blazer over a black tee and matching trousers. He posed for the camera and hugged Ishaan Khatter at the event. Hrithik Roshan and Arjun Kapoor kept it all-black. The Singham Again actor was seen talking to the paps while posing and shaking hands. He also posed with Producer Ramesh Taurani.

While Arjun Kapoor was posing against the camera, Malaika Arora and other celebs waited in the queue. Malaika wore a golden-black outfit, bringing glam to the event. Tamannah Bhatia also graced the screening and looked effortlessly stunning.

Shilpa Shetty marked her attendance at the star-studded premiere night in a hot pink, flowy, oversized outfit. The actress complemented her look with a cube-like golden handbag.

Other celebrities who attended the Homebound screening

Besides the above-mentioned names, other celebs who attended the event are Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Ramesh Taurani, Aayush Sharma, Saiee Manjrekar, Vedang Raina, Sunny Kaushal, Shreya Chaudhary, Medha Shankr, Diana Penty, Farah Khan, Alizeh Agnihotri, Pratibha Ranta, and others.

Bhuvan Bam and Ajey Nagar, aka Carryminati, also attended the event and showed their support for Neeraj Ghaywan's movie.

For the unversed, Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa in the lead roles. Janhvi Kapoor has also played a pivotal role in the movie. Before making it to the Oscars, the film won acclaim at several prestigious international film festivals, including Cannes and TIFF. The movie is set for the big screen release on September 26, 2025.

