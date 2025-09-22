Radhika Sarathkumar’s mother Geetha Ratha passes away at 86, tributes pour in from Tamil film industry

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Geetha Ratha, the wife of late actor MR Radha and mother of actresses Radhika Sarathkumar and Nirosha, passed away at the age of 86 due to health complications. The news was confirmed by Radhika Sarathkumar through an official statement, expressing her deep sorrow over the loss.

Radhika Sarathkumar shares the sad news

In the statement, Radhika said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my mother, Mrs. Geetha Ratha (age 86), wife of the late actor MR Radha, today (21.09.2025) due to old age and health issues. Her body has been kept at our residence in Boys’ Garden for people to pay their last respects. The final rites will be performed tomorrow at 4:30 PM at Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium.”

The news of her passing has brought a wave of condolences from fans and the film industry. Many celebrities have expressed their support for Radhika Sarathkumar and her family during this difficult time.

Here’s how celebrities are paying tribute

Several well-known personalities have shared heartfelt messages on social media. Actress Aarthi Ravi commented, “Grandmother was such a wonderful human being. May you have the strength to bear her loss, aunty.” Similarly, editor and actress Kiki, along with dancer and choreographer Brunda and actor Santhanu’s wife, wished for Geetha Ratha’s soul to rest in peace.

The family is currently grieving, and several film personalities have personally visited the residence to offer their condolences. Geetha Ratha was remembered fondly not just as MR Radha’s wife but also as a loving mother who supported her daughters’ successful careers in the Tamil film industry.

Final rites and family tributes

The body of Geetha Ratha will be cremated tomorrow at 4:30 PM at Besant Nagar Electric Crematorium. Her residence at Boys’ Garden has been kept open for friends, family, and fans to pay their last respects, as per FilmiBeat. Radhika Sarathkumar’s Instagram post with a video tribute has received numerous supportive comments.

Geetha Ratha’s passing marks the end of an era for her family, who continue to play an influential role in Tamil cinema.

