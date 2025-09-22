7 Must-Watch Karan Johar Romantic Films on OTT: Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

It’s been 25 years since Karan Johar made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, introducing his signature style of romance, drama, and family values. Since then, he has directed six films and produced numerous hits under his banner Dharma Productions. From love triangles to family dramas, Johar’s films remain popular on streaming platforms. Here’s a look at seven of his best romantic movies you can watch on OTT.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Karan Johar’s debut film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in a classic college love triangle. Rahul (Shah Rukh) falls for Tina (Rani) while his best friend Anjali (Kajol) quietly loves him. After Tina’s death, Rahul’s daughter helps reunite her father with Anjali. Known for its style, catchy Jatin-Lalit music, and vibrant storytelling, it set the tone for Johar’s career.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

KKHH explored family love with Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. Yash Raichand (Amitabh Bachchan) disowns his son Rahul (SRK) for marrying outside their social status. Years later, Rohan (Hrithik) and Pooja (Kareena) work to reunite the family. The film’s tagline, “It’s all about loving your family,” became iconic, and Johar’s grandeur in storytelling made it a blockbuster.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

Where to watch: Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Produced by Johar and directed by Nikkhil Advani, this film tells the story of Aman (SRK), who moves next door to Naina (Preity Zinta) and her friend Rohit (Saif Ali Khan). Aman’s cheerful nature brings love and joy, but a secret about his terminal illness adds emotional depth. The blend of humor, drama, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy’s music made it a favorite among audiences.

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

KANK starred Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in a story about marital dissatisfaction and extramarital love. The film challenged conventional romance by exploring complex relationships and emotional conflicts. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan played supporting roles, adding depth to Johar’s more mature, unconventional narrative.

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai, ADHM explores unrequited love, friendship, and heartbreak. Ayan (Ranbir) falls for Alizeh (Anushka) while forming a deep bond with Saba (Aishwarya). Set across London, Paris, and Vienna, the film highlights emotional intimacy, music, and Johar’s storytelling in a modern romantic context.

My Name Is Khan (2010)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This politically charged romance starred Shah Rukh Khan as Rizwan Khan, an autistic man, and Kajol as Mandira. Their happiness is disrupted post-9/11 due to discrimination. Rizwan embarks on a journey to meet the U.S. president to prove his innocence, blending romance with social commentary.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as a couple with contrasting personalities. They decide to live with each other’s families before marriage, leading to comedic and emotional moments. The supporting cast, including Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan, enhances the family drama, making it a modern KJo-style romantic comedy.

ALSO READ: 5 movies releasing in theaters this week (September 25-September 26): Homebound, They Call Him OG to One Battle After Another