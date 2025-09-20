Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton Relationship Timeline: 1st Meeting At Cannes Film Festival To Breakup After 2 Years

Real-life romances often grab a lot of eyeballs and attract the attention of all fans. The same happened when Italian actress Monica Bellucci and American filmmaker Tim Burton’s intriguing romance sparked headlines. The two icons from different worlds found love later in life, surprising fans across the globe. Now, as the two announce their split, leaving everyone heartbroken, let us take a look at their relationship timeline.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton’s first meeting at Cannes

The two global stars first crossed paths at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006. Sparks flew during their first meeting. Though very little was known about their interaction, the two reportedly shared mutual admiration for each other’s work.

Tim Burton’s split from Helena Bonham Carter

In 2014, Burton and his longtime partner, Helena, called it quits after almost a decade of being together. They remained close friends and co-parents to their children, but Burton stayed out of the dating spotlight for several years.

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton’s reconnection

In October 2022, after almost 8 years of Tim’s divorce, he crossed paths with Monica Bellucci again at the Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, France. This meeting happened after 16 years, yet there was something between the two that caught everyone’s attention. Coincidentally, Burton was being honored with the Lumière Lifetime Achievement Award, and Bellucci, who attended, presented him with the prize. Many witnessed their chemistry, which made them believe that love was indeed in the air.

Monica and Tim’s romance is confirmed

In early 2023, French outlets and paparazzi photos put a stamp on Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton’s relationship. Many had suspected this long back, but the pictures were confirmation of their relationship. Pictures of them walking hand-in-hand in Paris set social media buzzing.

Monica Ballucci addresses relationship rumors with Tim Burton for the first time

In June 2023, talking to Elle France, Monica addressed her relationship with Tim for the first time. She said, “What I can say … I’m glad to have met the man. It’s one of those encounters that rarely happen in life. I know the man, I love him, and now I’m going to meet the director — another adventure begins.” This statement fueled curiosity, hinting that their relationship might extend into professional collaboration.

After this, the lovebirds started making joint public appearances. They did not hesitate to indulge in PDA. Later in 2024, Monica joined the cast of Burton’s long-awaited sequel, Beetlejuice 2, in which she played a pivotal role. Fans celebrated the merging of their personal and professional worlds.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci’s split

Tim and Monica, unfortunately, announced the end of their relationship recently. In their joint statement given to AFP, they emphasised that the decision to separate was made “with mutual deep respect and consideration.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: JO1’s Mame and Shosei arrive in Mumbai for first time, greet paps with namaste at airport, PICS