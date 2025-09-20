Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra grossed Rs. 3.50 crore approx on its fourth Friday yesterday. With that, it emerged as the biggest Malayalam film of all time, surpassing L2: Empuraan. The Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer superhero film has grossed Rs. 263.50 crore approx worldwide, with the revenues split at Rs. 151.25 crore domestic and Rs. 112.25 crore (USD 12.75 million) overseas.

The Malayalam film industry has been enjoying a superb run at the box office in the last couple of years. This is the fourth time since 2018: Everyone is a Hero (2023), that the all-time worldwide record for the industry has been renewed. Manjummel Boys became the first to top the Rs. 200 crore mark in 2024, and this year, L2: Empuraan went past Rs. 250 crore mark.

Lokah is still going strong. With its current momentum, it has a pretty good shot at setting a new benchmark for the industry by becoming the first Rs. 300 crore grosser. By the end of this weekend, it will be close to the Rs. 275 crore mark, just about Rs. 25 crore away from the triple century milestone, which, following a weekend of Rs. 14 crore or so, shouldn’t be a tough ask.

Chandra is the first in a planned cinematic universe, giving the universe the best launch possible.

The Highest Grossing Malayalam Films Worldwide are as follows:

Rank Title Year Gross 1 Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra 2025 Rs. 263.50 cr. 2 L2: Empuraan 2025 Rs. 262.00 cr. 3 Manjummel Boys 2024 Rs. 240.50 cr. 4 Thudarum 2025 Rs. 232.00 cr. 5 2018 2023 Rs. 174.25 cr. 6 Aadujeevitham 2024 Rs. 157.50 cr. 7 Aavesham 2024 Rs. 155.00 cr. 8 Pulimurugan 2016 Rs. 137.00 cr. 9 Premalu 2024 Rs. 136.00 cr. 10 Lucifer 2019 Rs. 125.25 cr. 11 Marco 2024 Rs. 102.50 cr.

The eleven films in the list above are the ones which have grossed over Rs. 100 crore worldwide. A missing name there is Ajayante Randam Moshanam, which grossed Rs. 107 crore, including 3D charges. Excluding these charges, as is the reporting norm in India, it collected Rs. 97.50 crore, just short of the century mark.

