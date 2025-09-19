Bella Hadid Shares Photos from Hospital Amid Ongoing Battle with Lyme Disease, Pens a Note

Bella Hadid gave fans a glimpse into her recent hospital stay with a series of photos shared on Instagram on Wednesday, September 17. The 28-year-old model and activist posted images showing herself resting in a hospital bed while hooked up to IV bags and wearing an oxygen mask.

“I’m sorry I always go MIA I love you guys,” Bella Hadid wrote in the caption of her photo carousel.

The pictures captured different moments during her stay - from eating pizza and holding a crochet angel to looking at sunsets, rainbows, and blooming flowers outside her window. Other photos showed visits from family and friends, playing cards, and her sitting in the corner of an elevator with wet hair and a coffee cup in hand.

Support from family and celebrities

Bella’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, commented on the post with the words “Lyme warrior,” while her sister, Gigi Hadid, added, “I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!” Actress Nikki Reed also shared support, writing, “Sending you love, light and positive thoughts for healing.”

Although Bella did not mention the reason for her hospital visit, Yolanda posted on Instagram about her daughter’s health struggles. “As you will understand watching my Bella struggle in silence, has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” Yolanda wrote. She added, “To my beautiful Bellita: You are relentless and courageous. No child is suppose to suffer in their body with an incurable chronic disease.”

Bella Hadid’s ongoing battle with Lyme Disease

Hadid has openly shared her health journey in the past. She was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012, along with her mother Yolanda and brother Anwar. In 2023, she revealed she was “finally healthy” after “100+ days of Lyme, chronic disease, [co-infection] treatment [and] almost 15 years of invisible suffering.”

“The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself,” Bella wrote last year. She also thanked her mother for keeping her medical records and supporting her through the difficult years.

Here’s what you need to know about Lyme disease: it is a bacterial illness spread by infected ticks, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, joint stiffness, and headaches. While antibiotics can cure it if treated early, the illness can sometimes lead to chronic or recurring symptoms.

Other celebrities who have shared their Lyme disease diagnosis include Justin Bieber, Amy Schumer, Ben Stiller, Kelly Osbourne, and Riley Keough. Earlier this year, Justin Timberlake also revealed his diagnosis.

Yolanda concluded her message to Bella with encouraging words: “This disease has brought us to our knees, but we always get back up. We will continue to fight for better days, together. You are a survivor…I love you so much my badass Warrior.”

