EXCLUSIVE: Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam reunite for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2, this time in a Cruise

In 2023, Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam teamed up with Dinesh Vijan on a one-of-a-kind heist thriller, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga. The film premiered on Netflix and went ahead to become one of the highest-streamed Indian titles of all time. Cut to 2025, and Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Dinesh Vijan is all set for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2. Sources close to the development confirm that the sequel too will feature Sunny Kaushal, and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

A source shares, “The script of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is locked and the makers are aiming to take the film on floors by the end of 2025. The two leads – Sunny Kaushal and Yami Gautam - will play their respective parts, and the makers are looking to cast more credible actors for the film.” The source further informs that the recce for Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is currently underway.

“While Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga revolved around a heist in the air, the sequel has even higher stakes as the robbery takes place in the middle of an ocean. The entire plot of Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 is set in a cruise, where all the madness unfolds. Much like the original, this one too will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller with comic elements,” the source adds.

We hear that the Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga sequel will be shot in the international waters, and Dinesh Vijan along with the entire team will be taking a cruise on rent to put up a marathon schedule. Buzz is, unlike the first one which was a Netflix Original, the second part could see a theatrical release. “A final call will be taken soon, but the early intent is to make it theatrical,” the source concludes.

Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 will be jointly produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. All other details are kept under wraps for now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

