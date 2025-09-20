Sumathi Valavu OTT Release: When and where to watch Arjun Ashokan’s horror comedy based on a real-life location online

Sumathi Valavu, starring Arjun Ashokan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles, is a Malayalam film that hit the big screens on August 1, 2025. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now slated to begin streaming online.

When and where to watch Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu is scheduled to release on the OTT platform ZEE5 and will begin streaming from September 26, 2025. The official update was shared by the OTT platform via their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Sharing the news, they wrote, “Welcome to Sumathi Valavu..... The best horror comedy entertainer of the year, Sumathi Valavu, is going to be released on ZEE5 Malayalam from 26th September.”

See the update here:

Official trailer and plot of Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu is set on a street that is infamously believed to be haunted. According to local lore, the place is where a Tamil woman named Sumathi met a tragic end, and henceforth her spirit is said to be the cause of supernatural activities in the area.

When a group of youngsters ventures onto the street, they begin to experience disturbing and eerie instances. What are the mysteries surrounding the place, and how will they overcome the challenges form the crux of the story.

Interestingly, Sumathi Valavu is inspired by a real location in Mylamoodu, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, with the same name. As per urban legend, a woman named Sumathi, who was pregnant at the time, was murdered by her lover in the 1950s at the very same spot.

Since then, locals have claimed the place to be haunted by her spirit and have associated it with various supernatural occurrences.

Additionally, some reports suggest the location was exploited by criminals who created the facade of a supernatural entity to cover up their illegal activities.

Cast and crew of Sumathi Valavu

Sumathi Valavu features Arjun Ashokan and Gokul Suresh in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Saiju Kurup, Balu Varghese, Sshivada, Malavika Manoj, Abhilash Pillai, Joohi Jayakumar, Sidharth Bharathan, Gopika Anil, Sminu Sijo, and many more in pivotal roles.

Directed by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the movie was written by Abhilash Pillai. The project was bankrolled by Murali Kunnumpurath and Gokulam Gopalan, with music composed by Ranjin Raj.

PV Shankar handled the cinematography while Shafique Mohamed Ali served as the editor.

