5 movies releasing in theaters this week (September 25-September 26): Homebound, They Call Him OG to One Battle After Another
If you’re planning a trip to theaters, here’s a quick look at the 5 films hitting the big screen this week. One of the biggest of all is Pawan Kalyan's Telugu film, They Call Him OG.
After 2 big releases last week, Jolly LLB 3 and Mirai, this week promises something for everyone. From big-ticket entertainers to intriguing dramas, audiences can look forward to fresh stories, star power (Pawan Kalyan), and variety on the big screen. Whether you’re a fan of high-octane action or heartfelt emotions, this week’s lineup will surely draw you to the cinemas. Check out the list of Hindi, South, Bengali and English films hitting the big screen this week.
They Call Him OG – 25 September 2025
- Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das
- Director: Sujeeth
- Language: Telugu
- Genre: Action Crime
- Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes
- Release date: 25 September 2025
The story of Pawan Kalyan is about Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, a powerful and feared gangster in Mumbai’s underworld. During his absence, another boss takes up his place. He returns with one goal: to reclaim his lost empire. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.
Raktabeej 2 - 25 September 2025
- Cast: Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Seema Biswas, and Koushani Mukherjee
- Director: Nandita Roy
- Language: Bengali
- Genre: Political Action Thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours 31 minutes
- Release date: 25 September 2025
Bengali film Raktabeej 2 is a political action thriller, a sequel to the 2023 film Raktabeej. Directed by the acclaimed duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to be a high-stakes, cross-border narrative with a larger scale than its predecessor.
Karam- 25 September 2025
- Cast: Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian and more
- Director: Vineeth Sreenivasan
- Language: Malayalam
- Genre: Action thriller
- Release date: 25 September 2025
A Malayalam action-thriller, Karam, is directed by Vineeth. It is said to be an intense and gripping story filled with action and emotional scenes.
Homebound - 26 September 2025
- Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor
- Director: Neeraj Ghaywan
- Language: Hindi
- Genre: Drama
- Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes
- Release date: 26 September 2025
Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound is the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who hope to get a respectable job. Struggles and pressure take a toll on their bonding. The film has been officially selected as the country's submission for the Oscars.
One Battle After Another - 26 September 2025
- Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor
- Director: Paul Thomas Anderson
- Language: English
- Genre: Action thriller
- Runtime: 2 hours 42 minutes
- Release date: 26 September 2025
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the only Hollywood release of the week, follows the story of an enemy who resurfaces after 16 years, and a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own.
