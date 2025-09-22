5 movies releasing in theaters this week (September 25-September 26): Homebound, They Call Him OG to One Battle After Another

After 2 big releases last week, Jolly LLB 3 and Mirai, this week promises something for everyone. From big-ticket entertainers to intriguing dramas, audiences can look forward to fresh stories, star power (Pawan Kalyan), and variety on the big screen. Whether you’re a fan of high-octane action or heartfelt emotions, this week’s lineup will surely draw you to the cinemas. Check out the list of Hindi, South, Bengali and English films hitting the big screen this week.

They Call Him OG – 25 September 2025

Cast: Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das

Pawan Kalyan, Emraan Hashmi, Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das Director: Sujeeth

Sujeeth Language: Telugu

Telugu Genre: Action Crime

Action Crime Runtime: 2 hours 34 minutes

2 hours 34 minutes Release date: 25 September 2025

The story of Pawan Kalyan is about Ojas Gambheera, aka OG, a powerful and feared gangster in Mumbai’s underworld. During his absence, another boss takes up his place. He returns with one goal: to reclaim his lost empire. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi.

Raktabeej 2 - 25 September 2025

Cast: Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Seema Biswas, and Koushani Mukherjee

Victor Banerjee, Abir Chatterjee, Mimi Chakraborty, Ankush Hazra, Seema Biswas, and Koushani Mukherjee Director: Nandita Roy

Nandita Roy Language: Bengali

Bengali Genre: Political Action Thriller

Political Action Thriller Runtime : 2 hours 31 minutes

: 2 hours 31 minutes Release date: 25 September 2025

Bengali film Raktabeej 2 is a political action thriller, a sequel to the 2023 film Raktabeej. Directed by the acclaimed duo Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the film is set to be a high-stakes, cross-border narrative with a larger scale than its predecessor.

Karam- 25 September 2025

Cast : Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian and more

: Noble Babu Thomas, Ivan Vukomanovic, Audrey Miriam Henest, Reshma Sebastian and more Director : Vineeth Sreenivasan

: Vineeth Sreenivasan Language : Malayalam

: Malayalam Genre : Action thriller

: Action thriller Release date: 25 September 2025

A Malayalam action-thriller, Karam, is directed by Vineeth. It is said to be an intense and gripping story filled with action and emotional scenes.

Homebound - 26 September 2025

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor

Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor Director: Neeraj Ghaywan

Neeraj Ghaywan Language: Hindi

Hindi Genre: Drama

Drama Runtime: 2 hours and 2 minutes

2 hours and 2 minutes Release date: 26 September 2025

Produced by Karan Johar, Homebound is the story of two childhood friends from a small village in North India who hope to get a respectable job. Struggles and pressure take a toll on their bonding. The film has been officially selected as the country's submission for the Oscars.

One Battle After Another - 26 September 2025

Cast : Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor

: Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor Director : Paul Thomas Anderson

: Paul Thomas Anderson Language : English

: English Genre : Action thriller

: Action thriller Runtime : 2 hours 42 minutes

: 2 hours 42 minutes Release date: 26 September 2025

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, the only Hollywood release of the week, follows the story of an enemy who resurfaces after 16 years, and a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue the daughter of one of their own.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan more popular than Leonardo DiCaprio? Anurag Kashyap reveals Berlin's fanship towards Bollywood actor