Details of BTS’ Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo dinner before latter’s military enlistment revealed: PIC

The friendship between Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo is undeniable! The two ‘97 liner friends have been close ever since being introduced to each other a few years ago, and have gone on multiple dinners together. However, the news about their latest visit seems to have moved the fans of both. A visitor to a popular restaurant came to learn about the BTS and ASTRO member’s visit to their branch before Cha Eun Woo’s military enlistment in July. It was believed that Jungkook specially flew back to South Korea to spend some time with his dear mate amid his work on BTS’ new album in the US.

Jungkook and Cha Eun Woo’s friendship runs deep

The BTS members all reconvened in Los Angeles to produce their new album, all set to drop sometime in spring 2026. Their plans were interrupted briefly when Jungkook returned to his homeland for a couple of weeks towards the end of July. With speculations about the purpose of his visit spreading all over the world, it has now been revealed that the BTS member grabbed a meal with dear friend Cha Eun Woo, who would then enlist on July 28 in the military brand in Yeoncheon. The two also left autographs for the restaurant owner who served them their dinner at the establishment.

Previously, it was revealed that the singer and actor Cha Eun Woo gifted a precious watch to Jungkook, who enlisted on December 12, 202,3, alongside fellow member Jimin. He was seen wearing it while dressed in his soldier uniform as the members all gathered to welcome Jin back on his military discharge day in June 2024, proving their close friendship. Now the BTS member seems to have returned the kindness with a visit back to tow,n especially for his buddy.

The 1997-born singers have managed to build a strong group of same-aged K-pop stars, including SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, The 8, and DK, GOT7’s Yugyeom and BamBam, NCT’s Jaehyun, and rumors say even Stray Kids’ Bang Chan.

