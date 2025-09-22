Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyung Soo’s The Manipulated sets November 5 OTT premiere with intense FIRST poster

With Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyung Soo’s first-ever collaboration as leads, The Manipulated has been a highly awaited release. On September 22, Disney+ shared the details of the show’s release with a remarkable poster featuring the two. The Manipulated has also confirmed it will premiere on November 5!

The new poster shows Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyung Soo with locked gazes as they hold each other’s collars during a fight. An angry and frustrated expression spread across the former’s face, the latter appears rather bemused and encouraging of the fight. Despite a punch being aimed at his face, he appears to be blocking it and not setting out with his own attack. The Manipulated presents the story of Tae Joong (Ji Chang Wook), who declares war against Yo Han (Doh Kyung Soo), after the two are caught up in a rather peculiar situation.

Tae Joong, an ordinary man leading his life without troubles, is suddenly accused and imprisoned for a heinous crime that he did not commit. As his life takes an unexpected turn, he learns that it was all planned by Yo Han and sets out to take revenge against him. It marks EXO member D.O.’s first-ever out-and-out villain role while portraying Yo Han, who manipulates and traps people according to his own will. With Ji Chang Wook taking on another complex role of a man wrongfully tied to a crime and sent behind bars, it appears to be another exciting release.

Other cast members in the show include Kim Jong Soo, Jo Yoon Soo, and Lee Kwang Soo, with The Roundup and Taxi Driver famed writer Oh Sang Ho acting as the screenwriter and Park Shin Woo as the director.

Ji Chang Wook and Doh Kyung Soo’s The Manipulated OTT information

The Manipulated will drop domestically on Disney+ from November 5, 2025; meanwhile, its international streaming details are yet to be confirmed.

