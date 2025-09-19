EXCLUSIVE: After Saiyaara, Aneet Padda joins Horror Comedy Universe; Set to start Shakti Shalini for Dinesh Vijan

In July 2025, Aditya Chopra introduced Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda to the world of showbiz with the Mohit Suri-directed Saiyaara. The film became a blockbuster, and announced the arrival of two new stars to the world of cinema. Ever since the release of Saiyaara, there has been curiosity around the next project of the two leads. While the mystery around Ahaan is still intact, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Aneet Padda has signed on for the next chapter of Dinesh Vijan curated horror comedy universe.

According to sources close to the development, Aneet Padda will spearhead Shakti Shalini for Maddock and has already completed her look test for the film. “Aneet Padda has been in discussions for Shakti Shalini for the last two months, as Dinesh Vijan was on the lookout to infuse his universe with new energies. He loved Aneet’s work in Saiyaara, and has decided to mount the next chapter of horror comedy universe on her,” revealed a source close to the development.

Sources confirm that Aneet has already done her look test and also a photoshoot for the film, and the announcement is around the corner. “Shakti Shalini is expected to begin towards the end of 2025. While the director’s name has been kept under wraps for now, Dinesh Vijan is keen to rope in Aditya Sarpotdar (Munjya fame) for the part. However, the final call on direction will taken in a fortnight,” the source added. Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar fame) is also in contention to direct the feature film.

We hear, multiple actors were in the race to spearhead Shakti Shalini, but it’s Aneet who has made it to the finish line. Talking of the horror comedy universe, Dinesh Vijan is currently gearing up for the release of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna-led Thama on Diwali. Shakti Shalini would follow Thama. That’s not all. There’s also Chamunda in the pipeline with Alia Bhatt in the lead. The film takes off in May 2026, once Alia is done with her commitments on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Love and War. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

