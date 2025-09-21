Dashavatar Box Office: Dilip Prabhavalkar's suspense drama scores 40 percent higher 2nd weekend than the first, nets nearly Rs 14 crore in 10 days

Marathi film Dashavatar is holding up well at the box office. The Subodh Khanolkar-directed suspense drama, headlined by veteran actor Dilip Prabhavalkar, is winning hearts at the box office even in the second week.

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar released in cinemas on September 12 and debuted with Rs 50 lakh. It smashed over Rs 4 crore in the opening weekend, followed by a strong trend on the weekdays.

Dashavatar continues to score well, hits Rs 13.80 crore in 10 days

After wrapping its opening week at Rs 8.15 crore, Dashavatar entered the second weekend with Rs 90 lakh. The Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer recorded a massive spike of 140 percent on Saturday and collected Rs 2.15 crore. As per estimates, the suspense drama went on to record another jump of 20 percent today and added Rs 2.60 crore to the tally, taking the total second weekend cume to Rs 5.65 crore. It held very well and witnessed a hike of 40 percent on the second weekend compared to the first.

The total box office collection of Dashavatar now stands at Rs 13.80 crore net at the Indian box office. The Marathi movie is expected to keep gaining traction further as well, courtesy of its positive reception among the audience. Dashavatar is heading to emerge as a clean hit venture at the box office. It will be interesting to see how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.90 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.60 crore (est.) Total Rs 13.80 crore net

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

