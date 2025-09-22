Watch: BTS’ Jin lands in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, fans create purple ribbon barricade for protection at V’s request

BTS’ Jin is in Italy! The singer stepped out onto the Incheon International Airport on September 21 in a surprise appearance for traveling overseas. With no official schedules being announced for him, the trip to a Gucci event left the fans happy and excited. An upcoming show in the city of Milan will be graced by the star who is known to create viral moments thanks to his commanding presence and handsomeness. However, his latest arrival is being talked about for different reasons. Fans were seen at the Italian airport welcoming the singer, but instead of a usual mob greeting him, it was a carefully planned Purple Ribbon Project that greeted him.

BTS ARMY honors V’s wishes while welcoming Jin to Italy

Entering Milan, Jin appeared visibly surprised by the controlled reaction of the fans in his presence. He waved and smiled at them as they cheered for the singer and showed a mature response to his arrival. His bodyguards were able to control the situation very well and maneuver through the crowd while maintaining a safe distance from those waiting for the BTS member.

The Purple Ribbon Project, started by the BTS ARMY back in 2018, was known for avoiding excess crowding and instead maintaining composure during the singers’ public appearances. It observes the fans using purple (the fandom’s official color) ribbons to create a barrier between the celebrities and their admirers, to give them moving room, and also to greet at a safe distance, avoiding security issues.

Previously, member V had spoken during a livestream about bringing back the project so he could greet his fans without the dangers of mobbing or stampede-like situations breaking out during their airport and other appearances. It seems that the BTS ARMY has taken his words seriously, and we’re sure the star would be praising them!

Meanwhile, actress Park Gyu Young is also said to be gearing up for the Milan Fashion Week running from September 23 to 29, 2025, for the Women's Spring/Summer 2026 edition.

