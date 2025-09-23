Dashavatar Box Office 2nd Monday: Dilip Prabhavalkar's suspense drama nears Rs 15 crore mark, nets Rs 80 lakh on Day 11

Dilip Prabhavalkar starrer Dashavatar, the latest Marathi suspense drama, is holding up well at the box office. The movie, helmed by Subodh Khanolkar witnessed a nominal drop on the second Monday.

Debuted with Rs 50 lakh, Dashavatar recorded an upward trend in its opening weekend, followed by an impressive weekdays performance. After wrapping its opening week at Rs 8.15 crore, the movie entered the second weekend with Rs 90 lakh on the second Friday. It witnessed an unprecedented growth of 140 percent on its second Saturday and collected Rs 2.15 crore. The movie registered another jump on Sunday and recorded its biggest business day by minting Rs 2.60 crore.

The suspense drama wrapped its second weekend at Rs 13.80 crore net at the Indian box office, witnessing 40 percent growth from the first weekend. Estimates suggest that the movie has recorded a good hold on its second Monday.

Co-starring Bharat Jadhav, Abhinav Berde, Priyadarshini Indalkar, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Sidharth Menon, Dashavatar dropped by 10 percent on Day 11 over its second Friday and collected Rs 10 lakh. The total 11-day cume of Dashavatar now stands at Rs 14.60 crore.

Going by the present trends, the Dilip Prabhavalkar movie is expected to see a good growth on its second Tuesday and cross the Rs 15 crore mark with a bang. It is to be seen how far the movie can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collections of Dashavatar in India:

Day Net India Box Office 1 Rs 0.50 crore 2 Rs 1.25 crore 3 Rs 2.25 crore 4 Rs 0.90 crore 5 Rs 1.15 crore 6 Rs 1.10 crore 7 Rs 1.00 crore 8 Rs 0.90 crore 9 Rs 2.15 crore 10 Rs 2.60 crore 11 Rs 0.80 crore (est.) Total Rs 14.60 crore net

