Jolly LLB 3 Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi film grows despite India vs Pakistan match; Collects Rs 21 crore on day 3

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead, is faring well at the box office. The Subhash Kapoor directorial started off on a decent note, which witnessed a good surge over the weekend, thanks to the audience reception towards its content and humor.

Released on September 19, the third installment of the much loved Jolly LLB franchise debuted with Rs 12.50 crore net in India. The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led courtroom comedy drama spiked by 55 percent on Saturday, when the movie collected Rs 19 crore net. Estimates suggest that the movie recorded another jump today on its first Sunday, despite India vs Pakistan cricket match.

Jolly LLB 3 hits Rs 21 crore on Day 3, wraps opening weekend on a high

As per estimates, Jolly LLB 3 minted Rs 20.50 crore to Rs 21.50 crore on Day 3, wrapping the opening weekend at Rs 52.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Co-starring Huma Qureishi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Gajraj Rao, and Seema Biswas, Jolly LLB 3 should now aim to keep up the momentum and record a strong hold on the weekdays ahead.

Had there been no India vs Pakistan cricket match today, the movie would have added atleast a couple of crores more to the tally. Nevertheless, the movie has set an impressive base. It has two weeks of clean run till the arrival of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 in cinemas.

Day-wise box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 12.50 crore 2 Rs 19.00 crore 3 Rs 21 crore (est.) Total Rs 52.50 crore net in 3 days

Based on the current trends, Jolly LLB 3 has the potential to end the dearth of a Clean Hit movie for Akshay Kumar, depending on how it performs in the coming days.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

