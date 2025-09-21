Priyadarshan Exclusive Interview: ‘My 100th film is definitely going to be with Mohanlal’ 

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan, made a big statement as he opened up about his milestone 100th film. The Hera Pheri director shared why it holds a special place in his heart. While he revealed that while there’s no concrete plan yet, one thing is certain, his landmark project will be with none other than Mohanlal. During the conversation, the director got emotional as he recalled the superstar for shaping his journey and how their bond as childhood friends turned into a legendary professional partnership.

“There’s no plan, but one thing that I want to tell you is my 100th film is definitely going to be with Mohanlal, because what I am today is all because of him. If he had not become a superstar, I would have not… He really encouraged me in making films and supported my career. Maybe we grew up as childhood friends, but he’s still a star… I mean, he has so many options because it’s his life too, but we mutually did good to each other. So, for my 100th film, I cannot think of anybody else because he said one thing: if it ever happens, it will be a record. First film was with him, 100th will be too. It has never happened in the world with any actor and director. It will be a record—we can make it and forget… it will never be broken.”

WATCH EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW

For the unversed, the first film collaboration between Mohanlal and director Priyadarshan was Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, a 1984 Malayalam-language screwball comedy.

Further highlighting on getting Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal together in a film, Priyadarshan said, "Every time, what excites me is the film I’m making. I never think of actors first — it’s always the script, then the actors. You can’t just say, ‘I will make a film with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar together,’ because you may never get a script for that. Whenever you get a script, you should go behind whoever is the right cast. That’s the right way to go."

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan confirms Mohanlal's cameo in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan