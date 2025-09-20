EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan wraps up tedious schedule of Battle of Galwan in Ladakh; Gears up for Mumbai leg next week

Salman Khan is giving it all for the first biopic of his career. According to sources close to the development, Salman wrapped up a 15-day schedule of his next, Battle of Galwan, at the real locations of Ladakh. “Salman Khan and the entire crew shot for Battle of Galwan at sub-10 degrees temperature in Ladakh. In fact, the actor battled his physical injuring, braving low oxygen levels and extreme weather conditions,” revealed a source.

The source further informs that Salman is going all out to get into the shoes of Colonel Santosh Babu in this Apoorva Lakhia directorial. “The team have shot for some action sequences, and dramatic moments at real locations. There have been minor health concerns for Salman as well, and he will be resting over the next week before returning to the sets for the Mumbai schedule. Around 45 days of the film have been shot at real locations in Ladakh, and Salman was on the sets for 15 days for his part. The second schedule of The Battle of Galwan begins next week in Mumbai,” the source added.

While most of the film has been shot at real locations, some of the big action sequences will be shot at a massive set constructed in Mumbai with a big set of actors donning the avatar of army officials. “The second schedule is an important one for Battle of Galwan, as the director aims to shoot not just action, but also the emotional moments of the film,” the source informed, quick to add that Battle of Galwan will be wrapped up by the end of 2025, for a 2026 release. “The exact time of release has been kept under wraps for now, and the makers will announce it in due course of time.”

Battle of Galwan is based on the best-selling novel, India’s Most Fearless, and is based on the 2020 Galwan Valley Clash between India and China. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

