Jackson Wang to return to India with 3-stop tour across Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata? Here’s why fans think so

Jackson Wang may soon be performing in India! The global pop star has hinted at the South Asian country as one of his stops for the upcoming MAGICMAN 2 World Tour for 2025-2026. According to his latest merchandise drop, the singer will be heading to the subcontinent soon, and will head to not just one city, but to three! Fans spotted the official merchandise for the Bangkok leg of his tour, which is all set to begin with a show on October 3 at the Impact Arena. What they did not expect was that it would feature a T-shirt listing potential stops in the tour. Indian Jackies were particularly happy spotting the names of three Indian cities- Mumbai, New Delhi, and Kolkata on it!

MAGICMAN 2 World Tour heads to India? Jackson Wang’s fans dream could soon become reality

Jackson Wang has already sold out his 2 nights in the Impact Arena in Bangkok, followed by Macau on October 11-12 and Kuala Lumpur on October 25. He is then expected to head to Australia, Europe, and North America, continuing with his long-awaited promotions for his ambitious album MAGICMAN 2. The merch was dropped barely a couple of hours ago, but has already begun doing the rounds on the internet for all the hints that fans were able to spot on the apparel. The concerned T-shirt, which has become the crux of all discussion, displays a total of 41 stops.

Visibly, 6 sets could be seen formed on the piece of garment, indicating the possible six legs of his tour. It begins with 7 stops in Asia, then 6 in North America and South America each, followed by 7 across Europe, a whopping 9 stops in China, and then 3 gigs each in Australia and India. Having previously performed in Mumbai for Lollapalooza India 2023, he will come back this time with 2 more cities grabbing the fans’ attention- New Delhi and Kolkata.

It is not known whether this is merely his wishlist or a plan for the upcoming announcement of his massive MAGICMAN 2 World Tour.

ALSO READ: Jackson Wang Exclusive Interview: 'Hrithik Roshan is a big legendary star as himself'