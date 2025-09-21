Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Mohanlal: Mammootty calls him ‘brother’, Akshay Kumar hails him as ‘greatest acting school’

Veteran actor Mohanlal has been honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India’s highest recognition in cinema. The announcement was made on Saturday, September 20, making the Malayalam superstar one of the few actors to receive the country’s most prestigious film award.

Mammootty calls Mohanlal 'brother' and 'true artist'

Soon after the announcement, Mohanlal’s longtime friend and fellow Malayalam icon Mammootty congratulated him on social media. Sharing a heartfelt post on X, Mammootty wrote, “More than a colleague, a brother, and an artist who has embarked on this wonderful cinematic journey for decades. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is not just for an actor, but for a true artist who has lived and breathed cinema. So happy and proud of you, Lal. You truly deserve this crown.”

What did Mohanlal say after receiving the award?

After receiving the honour, Mohanlal expressed gratitude to his fans, family, and colleagues. Taking to social media, he wrote, “Truly humbled to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. This honour is not mine alone, it belongs to every person who has walked alongside me on this journey. To my family, audience, colleagues, friends, and well-wishers, your love, faith, and encouragement have been my greatest strength and have shaped who I am today. I carry this recognition with deep gratitude and a full heart.”

Here’s how Bollywood and industry friends reacted

Several members of the film fraternity also congratulated Mohanlal on winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Bollywood star Akshay Kumar wrote, “Heartiest congratulations, @Mohanlal sir, on being honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Every time I’ve had the chance to meet you or observe your work, it’s been like sitting in the front row of the greatest acting school ever. This recognition is so richly deserved. Respect and love.”

Cinematographer and filmmaker Priyadarshan, who has worked with Mohanlal on many films, also expressed his happiness. He posted, “Heartfelt congratulations to my dearest friend Lal on being honoured with the #DadasahebPhalkeAward. No one deserves this recognition more. Proud to see the nation celebrate your extraordinary talent. Grateful to the Jury for recognising and honouring a most deserving legend.”

With this honour, Mohanlal joins the list of legendary Indian cinema personalities who have been recognised for their lifetime contribution to films.

