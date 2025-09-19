Son Ye Jin recalls practicing No Other Choice script with husband Hyun Bin: ‘Is this all you can do?’

No Other Choice is gearing up to set sail in international cinemas soon. Ahead of its premiere, the film was screened at the ongoing Busan International Film Festival with the presence of cast members, including leads Son Ye Jin and Lee Byung Hun, as well as director Park Chan Wook. Speaking at the 30th Busan International Film Festival Actors House held at Sohyang Theater Shinhan Card Hall in Haeundae-gu, Busan on September 18, the two stars were asked about their famed partners. Actress Son Ye Jin spoke about taking her work home to Hyun Bin and their son, and how she mostly keeps her personal and professional life separate. She also recalled a funny incident during a rare script reading with her husband, making onlookers burst into laughter.

Son Ye Jin reveals how work conversations with Hyun Bin play out

A report from Sports Chosun revealed, when Son Ye Jin was asked about possible discussions between the two Crash Landing on You co-stars, she shared, “I don't really talk about work with my husband.”

Revealing the one rare moment when she did talk about a script, ”Sometimes I’d ask him to run lines with me. Initially, when the scenario for this film (No Other Choice) came to me, it was called The Axe. I asked him to check out the script. When we read lines, if he makes them weird, I even scold him, 'Do it right! Is this all you can do? He laughs. I don’t know why we’re like this.”

Speaking about the tacit understanding between the two in another aww-worthy moment, she continued, “My husband and I, you may be surprised, but we don't talk much about work, especially him. We also don't ask where the other person has been or if the filming was difficult. We can tell just by looking at each other’s faces.”

Her statements incited laughter from the cast, crew, and reporters present.

ALSO READ: Son Ye Jin recalls traveling without worry in past, says post-marriage and motherhood has made vacationing 'harder'