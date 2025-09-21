Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Kajol pulls Salman Khan’s leg, asks him to remove jacket and t-shirt on stage

This weekend, Bigg Boss 19 turned extra entertaining as Salman Khan welcomed Bollywood actress Kajol and actor Jisshu Sengupta on the stage during Weekend Ka Vaar. The duo came to promote their web series The Trial Season 2. The episode quickly turned fun-filled when Jeetu Sengupta requested Salman and Kajol to recreate a famous scene and dance from their old hit movie Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Kajol, in her playful style, told Salman, “That’s a great idea, but first, Salman, take off your T-shirt.” Salman, not missing a beat, teased Kajol, suggesting she do something her husband, Ajay Devgn, often does in films. Kajol jokingly replied, “What… 1, 2, 3, 4?” referencing a dance step often associated with Ajay Devgn. The audience erupted in laughter as the trio performed the iconic steps from the song, bringing back nostalgic memories for fans.

Salman Khan reveals Ashnoor’s true face to Abhishek Bajaj

Aside from celebrity fun, Weekend Ka Vaar also focused on housemate dynamics. Salman Khan addressed Abhishek Bajaj and Ashnoor Kaur regarding their friendship. He asked Abhishek, “Captain Abhishek, do you know who is behind your elevation as captain?” When Abhishek mentioned Ashnoor, Salman commented, “Everyone should have friends like you.”

Turning to Ashnoor, Salman said, “You have a genuine connection, but do you really believe that?” He reminded her of a previous task where she did not save Abhishek’s name when required. Ashnoor’s expression fell, while Salman told Abhishek, “You keep the world at your feet, don’t you? And your own friends keep you at your feet.” This confrontation created tension and leaves viewers wondering if Abhishek and Ashnoor’s friendship will survive the revelation.

