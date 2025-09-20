Box Office: Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle enters 2nd weekend, nets Rs 2 crore on Day 8 facing Jolly LLB 3

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is slaying at the Indian box office. Released on September 12, the latest Japanese anime debuted with Rs 12.25 crore net. It grabbed the No. 1 spot instantly among the highest-grossing anime films in India, surpassing the lifetime earnings of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Suzume, and others.

The movie witnessed a glorious run in its opening weekend, which wrapped at Rs 38.95 crore net. Infinity Castle recorded a drop on Monday and kept on gaining traction on a steady note, while closing its first week at Rs 53.20 crore net.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle enters second weekend with Rs 2 crore, faces Jolly LLB 3

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki, Demon Slayer:Infinity Castle began its second weekend by collecting Rs 2 crore net today on the second Friday. The total 8-day box office collection of Infinity Castle now stands at Rs 55.20 crore net at the Indian box office.

Though the movie is experiencing a continuous downward trajectory, it has a chance to see a jump on Saturday and Sunday. Since the anime is facing Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3 in cinemas, it is likely to remain low but steady henceforth.

Even if the movie remains steady from here on and manages to stick to the cinemas for a couple of more weeks, it will hit a solid figure of Rs 80 crore by the end of its theatrical run. For the unversed, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has emerged as a big success in India. It is likely to pave the way for more Japanese anime to become a more regular fixture in Indian cinemas, with franchises like One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, and others.

Day-wise box office collections of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in India:

Day Net Box Office 1 Rs 12.25 crore 2 Rs 13.05 crore 3 Rs 13.65 crore 4 Rs 4.00 crore 5 Rs 4.15 crore 6 Rs 3.45 crore 7 Rs 2.65 crore 8 Rs 2.00 crore (est.) Total Rs 55.20 crore net

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan and Emraan Hashmi's film sees phenomenal sales, nears USD 2 million mark