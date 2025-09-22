OG North America Advance Booking: Pawan Kalyan's film crosses USD 2 million mark in pre-sales, 3 days left for release

Pawan Kalyan is set for a resurgence with his upcoming release, OG (They Call Him OG). The Telugu power star has no competition in stardom when it comes to the right content. OG, which is slated to premiere in the US on September 24, has registered phenomenal pre-sales. The action thriller, directed by Sujeeth, stormed past the USD 2 million mark in North American advance sales for the premiere.

As of September 21st, 8 PM, the movie recorded an excellent jump and sold nearly 75,000 tickets in North America, which took its advance bookings to a massive figure of USD 2.14 million. Talking about the US alone, the movie has sold around 69,000 tickets worth USD 1.97 million in 2100 plus shows across 490 locations.

Can They Call Me OG cross the USD 2.5 million mark?

With three days still in hand, OG (They Call Me OG) is expected to see a massive surge in its ticket sales. The makers have launched the much-awaited trailer, which is likely to boost its bookings from today itself.

Crossing the USD 2.5 million mark now looks a little difficult, but the movie definitely has the potential to beat the pre-sales of Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan at the North American box office for the premiere day.

OG records best pre-sales for Pawan Kalyan in recent years

Co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohanan, OG is all set to close its advance booking on a new high. It is undoubtedly the best pre-bookings for a Pawan Kalyan film in recent years. His last few ventures, including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, couldn't strike the right chord with the audience and met with a disappointing end. Nevertheless, OG is expected to end the dearth of a clean hit film for Pawan Kalyan.

The Sujeeth directorial will take a massive opening on its premiere day. How the movie will perform further will depend on its initial word-of-mouth. If it manages to meet the expectations, it will sail through a favourable theatrical run.

