Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon’s agencies put a full stop to their dating news, reveal why they were in Vietnam

South Korean stars Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon have been in the headlines ever since there were speculations about them being in a relationship. Following the online buzz and fans already painting a beautiful picture in their heads, their agencies have set the record straight, which might leave most of you disheartened. Their agencies have firmly denied any relationship.

As per reports on Soompi.com, Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon’s agencies have made it clear that there is nothing between the two. This clarification comes as fans and netizens continue to keep a close watch on the personal lives of these rising Hallyu favorites. It was in May that a picture of these two from the Vietnam airport circulated online. This photo and similar Instagram posts led to rumors that the two actors are in a relationship.

Putting an end to these dating rumors, Kim Yoo Jung’s agency awesome.ent revealed, “We checked with Kim You Jung, and the dating rumors with Kim Do Hoon are not true. The trip to Nha Trang in Vietnam was not just the two of them but was a group trip after concluding filming for ‘Dear X.'” The agency continued, “After all the filming ended, Director Lee Eung Bok along with Kim You Jung, Kim Do Hoon, and staff members who were able to attend all went on a trip together, but the photo made it look like just the two of them went. Their dating rumors are not true.”

Kim Do Hoon’s agency PEAK J Entertainment let out a similar post which read, “The dating rumors between Kim Do Hoon and Kim You Jung are not true. It was a group trip attended with the directors of their recent drama, and it was not just the two of them.”

Talking about their work front, Kim Yoo Jung and Kim Do Hoon are both starring in the upcoming drama Dear X, which will premiere on November 6.

ALSO READ: Jackson Wang to return to India with 3-stop tour across Mumbai, New Delhi and Kolkata? Here’s why fans think so