Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal to welcome first baby in October? Here's what we know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are among the most popular Bollywood couples. It’s been a while that the Ek Tha Tiger actress has been spotted anywhere publicly. These speculations have only confirmed that the couple is set to expand their family very soon as they are expecting their first child in October. However, neither Vicky nor Katrina have confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors yet.

Meanwhile, a report by Bollywood Hungama claims that Katrina Kaif is not only pregnant but in her third trimester. The publication even reported an expected delivery date. A source close to the development revealed, “She (Katrina Kaif) is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month before October 15 and October 30.”

Furthermore, the report revealed that the power couple is in no mood to make it official until the birth of the baby. “The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce about it after the birth of the baby,” added the source.

Vicky Kaushal was recently spotted at the premiere night of The Ba****ds of Bollywood alone. They tied the knot back in 2021 in an intimate ceremony, after dating secretly for a couple of years. It seems like the couple is following Virushka way, who kept the good news under wraps, until the birth of Akaay.

This update on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy came, hours later her behind-the-scenes picture from an ad shoot surfaced on the internet. In the mentioned picture, she has a visible baby bump, which almost confirmed the good news.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's Merry Christmas, where the actress was paired opposite Vijay Sethupathi. Talking about Vicky Kaushal, he is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial, Love and War, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Soon after completing the complex romantic drama, the Chhaava actor will begin the training for Mahavatar, which is among the most anticipated Indian movies.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Priyadarshan says he wanted to make Hungama with Amitabh Bachchan and not Paresh Rawal, says ‘making last attempt’