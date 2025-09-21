Box Office Trends: Jolly LLB 3 set for another jump on Sunday; Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi film aims at Rs 52 crore in 3 days

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi led Jolly LLB 3 is continuing with its solid run at the box office in India. After collecting Rs 31.50 crore in 2 days, the Subhash Kapoor directorial is looking to collect in the range of Rs 20.00 crore to Rs 21.00 crore on the third day as per the very early box office trends, taking the opening weekend collections to Rs 52.00 crore.

The film will end up recording a surge in collections despite the India v/s Pakistan match, and this is reflective of the positive audience word of mouth. With almost Rs 52 crore in the bags over the weekend, Jolly LLB 3 will now be looking at a good hold in business on Monday, and aim to rake in Rs 25 crore over the next four days. This would take the first week collections around the Rs 80 crore mark, and then begins the journey to emerge as the #1 film of the franchise, topping Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 108 crore).

The weekend trend ensures the HIT tag for Jolly LLB 3, as the film is sure to zoom past the Rs 125 crore mark, and the hold on Monday will give an idea about how far can it go over the coming two weeks. The plus for Jolly LLB 3 is the fact that the film has begun to gain some momentum in the mass belts too, and this should help it leg out better.

Jolly LLB 3 will be the third success for Akshay Kumar in 2025, and probably the first hit of the year – helping him get back the momentum of doing well at the box office. The success of mid-size films is a must for survival of the Hindi Film Industry, and 2025 is turning out to be the year where films from across genres are tasting theatrical success.

These are just estimates based on very early trends, and the actuals could vary upside or downwards depending on the hold in business in the shows post 7 PM.

Jolly LLB 3 Day Wise Box Office:

Friday: Rs 12.50 crore

Saturday: Rs 19.00 crore

Sunday: Rs 20.50 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 52 crore (Expected)

