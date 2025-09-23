Aryan Khan’s female friend gives no filter glimpse of B***ds of Bollywood’s afterparty that went on till 4 am, Vicky Kaushal and Ranbir…

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, with just one debut series, managed to do something many directors couldn’t– take a dig at Bollywood and call out its ways hilariously. The 7-episode series is being praised for its flashy storytelling and for diligently roasting Bollywood and actors. Starring Lakshy Lalwani, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, and more, the show’s screening also grabbed an equal amount of attention.

On September 17, 2025, the star-studded screening of the show took place in Mumbai. And while the venue was filled with star power and famous faces, Aryan’s school friends also made their way to the red carpet to lend their support for him. One of his female friends, Rhea Goenka Jalan, shared an inside video from the event, and it is all things glitzy and fun. Sharing the video, she captioned her post, “Heartiest congratulations to @___aryan___ for such a dreamy premiere! And, needless to say that I binged the wholee show the next day”.



Take a look:

The video from the screening started with her describing how Aryan Khan invited his friends over for the premiere of The B***ds of Bollywood. Letting people in on how it all went down, the video then proceeded to show the electric energy all his friends felt in the air after reaching the venue. From posing in front of the wall of camera flashes to faces like Vicky Kaushal, Bobby Deol, Kajol, Nita Ambani, and family, and more coming to support him, everything about the screening screamed luxe.

Next, the video showed the inside of the theater where Shah Rukh Khan gave a speech before the show’s screening. After the screening concluded, all the guests danced until 4 AM. Aryan also confirmed the news of inviting his friends to the premiere by reposting the image on his Instagram Stories. Social media users praised Aryan for his gesture.

Interestingly, we also got a glimpse of Saiyaara actor and Aryan Khan’s friend Ahaan Panday.

Commenting on the video, one person wrote, “Friends like these are just.”. Another asked a very sensible question, “Question when u go the premier… how many episodes do u watch, its almost 6hrs.”

About The B***ds of Bollywood

Written by Aryan himself, the series features Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor. The story centers on Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious new actor chasing his dream of stardom. Aided by his best friend, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), and manager, Sanya (Anya Singh), Aasmaan enters the glamorous yet challenging world of cinema.

ALSO READ: 12 Pics: Janhvi Kapoor wears mom Sridevi’s blue MM saree at Homebound screening; Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan attend