Jolly LLB 3 Worldwide Opening Weekend Box Office: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's courtroom movie collects Rs 80 crore in 3 days

Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in the lead roles, is performing well at the box office. Although the movie started on a decent note, it managed to record solid growth on Saturday and Sunday, and concluded its opening weekend on a strong note.

Written and directed by Subhash Kapoor, Jolly LLB 3 has clocked around Rs 78 crore to Rs 80 crore in the first weekend at the worldwide box office. Of which, around Rs 61 crore gross came from the domestic markets, while the movie has fetched Rs 19 crore from the foreign territories.

Positive reception boosts Jolly LLB 3 in opening weekend

The Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer met with positive feedback among the audience, which instantly boosted its box office performance in the opening weekend. The third part is being applauded for retaining the charm of the franchise by balancing humor with a serious legal case.

Opening weekend box office collections of Jolly LLB 3 worldwide:

Particulars Gross Box Office India Rs 61 crore Overseas Rs 19 crore (est.) Total Rs 80 crore (est.)

Jolly LLB 3 set to emerge as a ‘Clean Hit’

Based on the current trends, Jolly LLB 3 is performing on the lines of Jolly LLB 2. A good hold is expected on the first Monday and then on the weekdays. The movie has two weeks of free run, which is enough to make it a clean hit for Akshay Kumar. For the record, it will face Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kantara Chapter 1 from the Gandhi Jayanti weekend.

Since the festive season has begun, Jolly LLB 3 is likely to see a solid jump on its second weekend. It needs to be seen whether the movie can emerge as the biggest grosser of Akshay Kumar this year or not.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

