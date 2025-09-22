EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Das in talks for Don 3 Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 hits Rs 50 crore in 3 days flat Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan set for Galwan's second schedule EXCLUSIVE: Aneet Padda signs on for Shakti Shalini Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview EXCLUSIVE: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga 2 in a cruise EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh wraps up Dhurandhar in Mid-October EXCLUSIVE: Mastii 4 to release on November 21 EXCLUSIVE: HAQ to release on November 7

Mirai Box Office Collections: Teja Sajja starrer stabilises in 2nd weekend, Worldwide 117cr in 10 days

Mirai was a HIT after its first weekend, but the weekdays’ drop caused some concern on the same. However, the second weekend is good enough for cementing the HIT status.

By Jatinder Singh
Published on Sep 22, 2025  |  03:56 PM IST |  76K
mirai,
Mirai still (image courtesy of People Media Factory)

Telugu film Mirai had a good second weekend. The film experienced sharp declines on weekdays during the first week, but managed to stabilise on its second Friday and then made good gains over the weekend. The film earned Rs. 15 crore in India over the weekend, which took its total gross to Rs. 86 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 3.50 million (Rs. 30.75 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 117 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirai in India are as follows:

Day Gross
Week One Rs. 71.50 cr.
Friday Rs. 3.00 cr.
Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr.
Sunday Rs. 6.50 cr.
   
Total Rs. 86.50 cr.

Mirai was a HIT after its first weekend, but the weekdays’ drops and the pattern of Telugu films slipping after the weekend this year caused some concern on the same. However, the second weekend is good enough for cementing the HIT status. What the drop after the weekend has done is that there was a shot at becoming a SUPER HIT, which won’t happen anymore.

The Telugu states stand at Rs. 58 crore approx. After the first weekend, Rs. 75 crore or so seemed attainable, but it will be falling short of that with a finish in the mid-60s. The Hindi dubbed version has put up some numbers, which are fair considering no face value and give a helping hand to recovery, though the expectations were probably for more, considering Hanu Man, the previous film of the actor in a similar zone, did over Rs. 50 crore NETT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:

Area Gross
AP/TS Rs. 58.25 cr.
Nizam Rs. 28.75 cr.
Ceded Rs. 6.50 cr.
Andhra Rs. 23.00 cr.
Karnataka Rs. 9.00 cr.
Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr.
Rest of India Rs. 16.50 cr.
   
INDIA Rs. 86.50 cr.
   
North America USD 2,700,000
Rest of World USD 800,000
   
OVERSEAS USD 3,500,000
   
WORLDWIDE Rs. 117.00 cr.

ALSO READ: Top Opening Weekend of 2025 at Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 takes the 8th spot; Chhaava tops

Latest Articles