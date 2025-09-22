Telugu film Mirai had a good second weekend. The film experienced sharp declines on weekdays during the first week, but managed to stabilise on its second Friday and then made good gains over the weekend. The film earned Rs. 15 crore in India over the weekend, which took its total gross to Rs. 86 crore. Additionally, the film has grossed USD 3.50 million (Rs. 30.75 crore) internationally, giving it a worldwide gross of Rs. 117 crore.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Mirai in India are as follows:

Day Gross Week One Rs. 71.50 cr. Friday Rs. 3.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 5.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 86.50 cr.

Mirai was a HIT after its first weekend, but the weekdays’ drops and the pattern of Telugu films slipping after the weekend this year caused some concern on the same. However, the second weekend is good enough for cementing the HIT status. What the drop after the weekend has done is that there was a shot at becoming a SUPER HIT, which won’t happen anymore.

The Telugu states stand at Rs. 58 crore approx. After the first weekend, Rs. 75 crore or so seemed attainable, but it will be falling short of that with a finish in the mid-60s. The Hindi dubbed version has put up some numbers, which are fair considering no face value and give a helping hand to recovery, though the expectations were probably for more, considering Hanu Man, the previous film of the actor in a similar zone, did over Rs. 50 crore NETT.

The Territorial Breakdown for Mirai is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 58.25 cr. Nizam Rs. 28.75 cr. Ceded Rs. 6.50 cr. Andhra Rs. 23.00 cr. Karnataka Rs. 9.00 cr. Tamil Nadu - Kerala Rs. 2.75 cr. Rest of India Rs. 16.50 cr. INDIA Rs. 86.50 cr. North America USD 2,700,000 Rest of World USD 800,000 OVERSEAS USD 3,500,000 WORLDWIDE Rs. 117.00 cr.

