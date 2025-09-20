Box Office Trends: Jolly LLB 3 headed to emerge a HIT; Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi film jumps by 60 percent to Rs 20 crore on Day 2

After recording a start of Rs 12.75 crore, the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi-led Jolly LLB 3 is recording an excellent spike in collections on the second day. According to early trends, there is a 60 percent jump in collections on the second day with collections estimated to be in the range of Rs 19.50 crore to Rs 20.50 crore, with an outside chance of hitting the Rs 21 crore mark too.

The surge is there all across the board – be it the multiplexes or the single screens – and this surge in business more or less locks the HIT tag for Jolly LLB 3. From here, the film will be looking at a weekend in the north of Rs 50 crore, and then a strong hold in business on Monday. The word of mouth is positive for this Subhash Kapoor directorial, and the signs of acceptance were visible from Friday evening shows, as the walk-ups took the film from what looked like a Rs 10 crore opening in the morning to Rs 12.50 crore by the end of day.

There is an India v/s Pakistan match on Sunday, but it won’t be surprising to see Jolly LLB 3 see a jump on the third day too, as when a film gets appreciation, nothing stops it from setting the cash registers ringing. The film opened well on Friday, and the Saturday spike brings the two-day business to a very good level.

Jolly LLB 3 is already the third success of 2025 for Akshay Kumar, after Kesari 2 and Housefull 5 and the film is well on course to emerge a clean HIT at the box office. 2025 has been a rather good year for the Hindi film industry, as the mid-level films has got the momentum to draw audience on the big screen.

With Saturday jump also ensures that Jolly LLB 3 will emerge the biggest grosser of the franchise by topping Jolly LLB 2 (Rs 108 crore), and the Monday hold will tell us how far could it go.

Here’s a look at day wise box office of Jolly LLB 3

Friday: Rs 12.75 crore

Saturday: Rs 20.00 crore (Expected)

Total: Rs 32.75 crore (Expected)

