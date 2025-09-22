Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood lands in trouble over Ranbir Kapoor's scene: Report

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is allegedly under fire for a scene involving Ranbir Kapoor. According to a report from ANI, the National Human Rights Commission has decided to file a complaint to the Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The scene in question shows the Animal actor holding an e-cigarette on screen. And while the display of such materials is not banned, the committee has raised an issue with the lack of a warning or disclaimer along with it.

As per the coverage, the complaint demands ‘to take appropriate action to prohibit such content, which may influence youth.’ Moreover, the NHRC letter has been addressed to the Mumbai Police Commissioner. It asks for police to register an FIR against Ranbir Kapoor and the producers of the film, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, production company and OTT platform Netflix for violation of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019.

More details about the contents of the complaint have been kept hidden as of now. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's debut film direction project and was released on the global streaming platform on September 28, 2025. It stars Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Manoj Pahwa, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Bedi, Meherzan Mazda, Divik Sharma, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Vijayant Kohli, Neville Bharucha, Rohit Gill and Armaan Khera.

However, more than its ensemble cast, the cameos have been the talk of the town with impressive names like King Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, S. S. Rajamouli, Emraan Hashmi, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Disha Patani, and more showing up.

The story follows the life of a newbie actor named Aasmaan Singh who faces the wrath of a producer after landing a successful film. The film shows his struggles against many facets of the Bollywood world.

