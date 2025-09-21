Top Entertainment News of the Week: Deepika Padukone's exit from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Mohanlal bags Dada Saheb Phalke Award to Zubeen Garg’s demise

Wondering what made headlines in the entertainment world this week? Well, it was a busy week in the film industry. While Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One - Chandra triumphed in the top spot among the highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his grand Bollywood debut. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi delivered a content-oriented courtroom dramedy, which is on course to be a Clean Hit, and what's not! Here is a look at the top entertainment news of the week (September 15 to September 21).

1. Lokah becomes Malayalam cinema's new Industry Hit

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter One- Chandra emerged as Malayalam cinema's new Industry Hit, surpassing Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan at the worldwide box office.

2. Mohanlal to be honored with prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award

Legendary cinema icon Mohanlal to be conferred with the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award 2023 for his contribution to cinema. It will be awarded to him at the 71st National Awards.

3. Deepika Padukone is no longer part of Nag Ashwin and Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD sequel

On September 18, Vyjayanthi Movies officially announced parting ways with Deepika Padukone on the upcoming sequel of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers are looking for her replacement.

4. Aryan Khan makes his grand debut with The Ba****ds of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan made his directorial debut with The Ba****ds of Bollywood. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.

5. Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 records an impressive opening weekend

Debuted with Rs 12.50 crore, Jolly LLB 3 jumped by 55 percent on the second day and collected Rs 19 crore. The movie witnessed another jump on Sunday and added an estimated Rs 21 crore to the tally, wrapping the opening weekend at an impressive figure of Rs 52.50 crore net at the Indian box office.



6. Singer Zubeen Garg passed away at 51

Assamese singer Zubeen Garg, popular for Ya Ali, took his last breath on September 19 at the age of 52. The reason behind his sudden demise is said to be an accident during scuba diving in Singapore. Zubeen's wife, Garima Garg, later revealed that the singer suffered from a seizure attack while swimming.

