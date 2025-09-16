The Ba***ds of Bollywood EXCLUSIVE: ‘Aryan Khan ne kamaal ka kaam kiya hai’ claims Bobby Deol

It is a proud moment for Shah Rukh Khan as his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut show The Ba***ds of Bollywood will soon release. The trailer has received a spectacular response from the audience, and the hype is real. Now, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the cast of the show, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, Lakshya Lalwani, Manoj Pahwa, and others could not stop praising the star kid and his dedication. They spoke about how he was present everywhere and for every small thing.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood cast on working with Aryan Khan

When the cast of The Ba***ds of Bollywood was asked about their experience of working with Aryan Khan, Bobby Deol could not stop gushing about the debutant director. He started by saying that they were happy that Red Chillies is the producer and Shah Rukh Khan is producing the show, but the most special thing about The Ba***ds of Bollywood is that Aryan Khan was making his debut, and they got a chance to work with him.

Deol further added, “Mere khud ke bete hai to mere liye to ye ek bahut special moment tha. Mujhe jab phone aaya red chillies ka ki hum ek show produce kar rahe hai aur Aryan direct kar raha hai to maine seedha bol diya main kar raha hu. Par jo dedication, jo conviction, jo aag uske andar hai, it's very rare to see kisi bhi kalakaar me.” (I myself have sons, so this was a very special moment for me. When I received a call from Red Chillies about producing this show and Aryan directing it, I straight away said yes. But the dedication, passion he has for his craft is very rare to see in any artist.)

He further added, “Aur wo jo hai, he is unique, special aur ye show jo show hai sab uski wajah se hai. Aur aap jab show dekhenge 18 September ko aapko pata chal jayega main kya kehna chah raha hu. Aap har interview me jaate hai aur tareef karte hai lekin yaha main thok ke bol sakta hu ki Aryan ne kamaal ka kaam kiya hai.” (Aryan is very unique, special, and this entire show is because of him. And when you watch the show on September 18, you will understand what I am saying. I can confidently say that Aryan’s work is fantastic.)

Raghav Juyal also revealed that he was always present for everything. Citing an example, the Kill actor said that even when they had to shoot for small promotional videos, Aryan would come.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood will start streaming on Netflix from September 18. The show is not only directed but also written by Aryan Khan.

