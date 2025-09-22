EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Das in talks with Farhan Akhtar to play antagonist in Don 3 with Ranveer Singh; Shoot begins in January

After Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh is all set to play the third generation of Don in the Farhan Akhtar-directed Don 3. The film reboots the Don franchise, as Farhan hopes to paint the genre with fresh colours. As reported by Pinkvilla before, the makers have roped in Kriti Sanon to play the female lead of Don alongside Ranveer. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Excel Entertainment and Farhan Akhtar are in advanced talks with Arjun Das to play the negative turn in Don 3.

A source shares, “After playing characters with grey shades in films like Master, Kaithi, Vikram, Good Bad Ugly, and soon to be released OG, Arjun Das is in talks to make his Hindi debut. Farhan Akhtar and team are in talks with Arjun to come on board Don 3 as the main antagonist. Arjun has shown his interest too, as the character has multiple arcs and a lot more than just a run-of-the-mill antagonist.”

We hear that the cat-and-mouse game between Ranveer Singh and Arjun Das will be among the major USP’s of the film. “Ranveer will be undergoing workshops to get the mannerisms of Don right. He will be bringing in his own elements to the character, and is excited to embark on an action-packed journey with Farhan Akhtar from the month of January,” the source adds.

Buzz is, stunt teams of international repute are on board Don 3, and they are working to create the tension like what we see in the Bond Films through the action sequences. “The idea is to bring in a new world of action with Don 3. Excel Entertainment is also looking to shoot most of the film at real locations, including the big action sequences, to bring in an element of realism to what reflects on the screen,” the source concludes.

If everything goes as planned, the paperwork with Arjun Das for Don 3 will be completed in a fortnight, leading to an official announcement. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

