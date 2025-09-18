Jolly LLB 3 Box Office Preview: Akshay Kumar & Arshad Warsi starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the success of Jolly LLB, and Jolly LLB 2, director Subhash Kapoor is bringing together his two leads - Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar – for Jolly LLB 3. The film is awaited by the audience owing to the love received by the first and second part, with anticipation for good blend of comedy with drama. Jolly LLB 3 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 37 minutes (157 minutes).

The Subhash Kapoor directorial is seeing an all-India release by Viacom 18, and the distributor is looking at a wide release on about 3500 screens with over 12,000 shows in India. The advance for Jolly LLB 3 opened late on Saturday, and the response since then could have been better, more so for a franchise film with original actors carrying forward their characters. As on Thursday at 4.00 PM, Jolly LLB 3 has sold 26,500 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a finish in the vicinity of 40,000 tickets to 45,000 tickets.

The pre-sales were interrupted a little by the showcasing issues caused in the National Chains. None-The-Less, the first day business of Jolly LLB 3 will largely depend on the kind of audience it can pull through the day in form of walk-ins. The advances of the Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer will be around 30 percent higher than films like Param Sundari (34,000 tickets), Kesari 2 (33,000 tickets), and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (33,000 tickets), and the hope is on it to hit the double-digit number on the opening day through strong spot bookings. The closer it gets to the 50,000 mark, the better are the chances of crossing the double-digit mark by a good margin. Earlier in the year, the Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par had sold about 49,750 tickets in the chains, and opened at Rs 10.50 crore. The initial should have been better, but a Rs 10 crore plus start will lay the platform for growth over the weekend.

Jolly LLB 3 is what we called a Saturday film in pre-Covid world, so it’s more about the kind of jump it records on the second day, than what happens on the first day. A double-digit opening, followed by a 60 percent surge will place the film in a spot to score reasonable opening weekend results. Director Subhash Kapoor has a good track-record, so the hope is on the content to resonate with the audience, leading to an escalation of footfalls and a rather steady weekday trend.

