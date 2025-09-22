Box Office: Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi and Anant Joshi starrer Ajey record dull opening weekends, heading for disastrous finish

Besides Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi starrer Jolly LLB 3, two low-budget movies- Nishaanchi and Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, also saw the day of the light on September 19. While the former is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, the latter is helmed by Ravindra Gautam and is a biography of Uttar Pradesh's present Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Here's a look at the opening weekend box office performances of both the releases.

Nishaanchi collects Rs 65 lakh in opening weekend, needs miraculous spike to reach a respectable figure

Starring Aishvary Thackeray and Vedika Pinto in the lead roles, along with Kumud Mishra, Monika Panwar, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Nishaanchi recorded a dismal opening weekend. Debuted with dull Rs 15 lakh, the movie witnessed a nominal jump on Saturday and collected Rs 25 lakh. It remained flat on Sunday and didn't show any signs of growth. The opening weekend of Nishaanchi wrapped at a low Rs 65 lakh net only.

One must note that this lowkey business came when the makers activated Buy-One-Get-One offers.

Day-wise box office collection of Nishaanchi:

Day Box Office 1 Rs 15 lakh 2 Rs 25 lakh 3 Rs 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs 65 lakh

Ajey records better weekend than Nishaanchi, however remained low

Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi, stars Anant Joshi in the lead role, along with Paresh Rawal and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The biographical drama opened with low Rs 20 lakh, followed by Rs 30 lakh on Day 2 and Rs 35 lakh on Day 3.

The total weekend cume of Ajey reached Rs 85 lakh, which is again a dismal start to say the least.

Day-wise box office collection of Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi

Day Box Office 1 Rs 20 lakh 2 Rs 30 lakh 3 Rs 35 lakh (est.) Total Rs 85 lakh

No matter Ajey: The Untold Story Of A Yogi established a nominal lead over Anurag Kashyap movie, both movies have already sealed their fates at the box office. It is to be seen which one of them ends up on higher note, one thing is sure that the audience have not accepted either of them.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.