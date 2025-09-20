EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan confirms Mohanlal's cameo in Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

Director Priyadarshan is currently working on his upcoming movie Haiwaan, starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Now, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker confirmed that Mohanlal will be making a cameo appearance in the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Priyadarshan confirms Mohanlal in Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan’s Haiwaan

Speaking with Pinkvilla, director Priyadarshan was asked whether he had plans to make a film featuring both Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar together. The filmmaker emphasized that he doesn’t create movies just to include specific actors, but confirmed that Lalettan will appear in a cameo role for Haiwaan.

In his words, “If you’re asking me about Haiwaan, Mohanlal is there in that film. However, what character he plays, I don’t want to say right now. See, every time I make a movie, it is the story that excites me. I never think about actors.”

“First is always the script. Then the actor follows. I cannot say, ‘I am gonna make a film with Mohanlal and Akshay Kumar together.’ You can’t…like, you will never get a script then. Whenever you get a script, then go behind the right cast, that’s the right way of making films. I have never chased a star to make a film,” Priyadarshan added.

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview feat. Priyadarshan

More about Haiwaan

Haiwaan is an upcoming Hindi-language movie starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is touted to be an adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 thriller Oppam.

Backed by Thespian Films and KVN Productions, the movie is set to release in theaters in 2026, with actors like Samuthirakani, Sayami Kher, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Asrani, and Einar Haraldsson playing pivotal roles.

On the work front

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the lead role for the movie Jolly LLB 3, co-starring with Arshad Warsi. The legal comedy drama is the third installment of the successful franchise, with both actors reprising their roles from previous films.

Apart from the leads, the film featured Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Seema Biswas, Gajraj Rao, and many others in key roles. The film has received generally positive reviews from critics.

Looking ahead, Akshay will soon appear in the lead role for the horror comedy flick Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

On the other hand, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in the movie Jewel Thief, while Mohanlal recently appeared in the lead role in Hridayapoorvam.

