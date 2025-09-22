Top Opening Weekend of 2025 at Box Office: Jolly LLB 3 takes the 8th spot; Chhaava tops

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's latest release, Jolly LLB 3, is performing well at the box office. The Subhash Kapoor directorial has set an impressive base, with a superb jump on Saturday despite opening with a reasonable figure. The movie wrapped its opening weekend at an estimated figure of Rs 52 crore net in India, with Rs 12.50 crore coming on Day 1, followed by Rs 19 crore and Rs 20.50 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

Jolly LLB 3 ranked at 8th spot among the top opening weekends of 2025 at the Indian box office. It surpassed the first three days collections of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 and remained slightly behind Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.

Jolly LLB 3 records better weekend than Kesari Chapter 2, Chhaava continues to rule at the top

Jolly LLB 3 marks the fourth release of Akshay Kumar this year. While the courtroom dramedy couldn't match the opening weekend figures of Sky Force and Housefull 5, it managed to perform far better than Kesari Chapter 2. All eyes are now on its weekdays. If the movie continues to lure the audience in cinemas, it will sail through a successful theatrical run.

Coming back to top opening weekends of 2025, it's Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava which is still ruling the charts. Interestingly, it is the only 2025 release which could hit a century in its weekend itself.

The Top Opening Bollywood Movies Of 2025 In The First Weekend Are As Under

Rank Movies Net India Weekend Collections 1 Chhaava Rs 108 crore 2 War 2 Rs 99 crore (Rs 125.75 crore in ext. weekend) 3 Saiyaara Rs 83.25 crore 4 Housefull 5 Rs 79 crore 5 Sikandar Rs 67 crore 6 Sky Force Rs 63.50 crore 7 Sitaare Zameen Par Rs 56.50 crore 8 Jolly LLB 3 Rs 52.50 crore (est.) 9 Raid 2 Rs 49.25 crore (Rs 71 crore ext weekend) 10 Kesari Chapter 2 Rs 29 crore

