Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Collection India Day 12: Dwayne Johnson's film beats The Nun's collection

Dwayne Johnson's film Jumanji: The Next Level beats The Nun's India Box Office Collection on Day12.

Jumanji: The Next Level released on December 13 in India. Dwayne Johnson's adventure flick saw a great opening day raking in Rs 5 Crore nett at the domestic box office. The film had a fair first week with total earnings summing up to Rs 35.21 crore nett post which the film expected to see a drop at the ticket window owing to fierce competition with starrer Dabangg 3 releasing on December 20. However, proving the assumptions wrong, Jumanji: The Next Level manages to hold itself through the second week.

The film secured a decent 2nd-weekend collection minting Rs. 6.25 crore nett at the ticket window boasting of an overall collection of Rs. 41 crore nett. The Dwayne Johnson starrer made gains on Monday, hinting at the possibility of a strong revival. Further, Wednesday being a national holiday on account of Christmas, the film received an evening kick on Tuesday as it collected Rs. 1.65 crores nett on Day 12. With a growth rate as such, the film stands chance of matching the business of Jumanji: Welcome to The Jungle which went to 50 crore nett plus. However, it has already become one of the highest Hollywood grossers in India, beating the Box Office Collection of Warner Bros. Pictures creation The Nun that minted Rs 42.5 crore nett.

Besides Dwayne Johnson, Jumanji: The Next Level also stars Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Alex Wolff, Morgan Turner, Ser'Darius Blain, and Madison Iseman. It also welcomes new entrants Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. While the former players return to the dangerous game, their characters get interchanged with each other. The adventures continue in the world of Jumanji and the squad must find the other team members to finish the game and return to their universe safe.

