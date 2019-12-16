Jumanji: The Next Level Opening Weekend Box Office Collection India: The Rock starrer has an impressive run

Jumanji: The Next Level released over the weekend. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart starrer has collected an impressive collection in India.

Jumanji: The Next Level released over the weekend in India. The movie released on Thursday, thus cashing in on a four-day run at the box office. The Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillian, Jack Black and Nick Jonas starrer opened amidst positive reviews and audiences walked in to watch the mad adventure unfold. As a result, Box Office India reported Jumanji: The Next Level has posed an impressive box office collection of Rs 23.50 crore by the end of its opening weekend.

The publication reveals that Jumanji 3 earned about Rs 9 crore on Sunday. The movie witnessed a small growth on Sunday as compared to Saturday. On Saturday, Jumanji: The Next Level collected Rs 8.25 crore. The outlet reports Jumanji: The Next Level performed better than Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle. However, the lifetime collections of the movie in India could be lesser than the Jumanji 2.

Thursday - 1,25,00,000 apprx

Friday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Saturday - 8,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 9,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 23,50,00,000 apprx

On the international front, Forbes reveals Jumanji: The Next Level collected $60.1 million in the US alone. On the global box-office front, the Jumanji movie has collected an approximate of $213 million.

Jumanji: The Next Level features a credits scene that has teased the possibility of a Jumanji: The Next Level sequel. The credits scene is a heartwarming callback to Robin Williams' Jumanji. Read all about it here: Jumanji: The Next Level has a credits clip & it teases Jumanji 4 with Robin Williams connection; Spoiler Alert

