Saiyaara Day 2 India Box Office: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda's blockbuster faces capacity issues; Adds phenomenal Rs 24 crore net to tally

Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri and starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda had a blockbuster day 2 at the India box office, as it managed to net Rs 23 - 24 crore on day 2. The growth from the opening day is around 15 percent but that's because day 1 was already at insanely high levels that a big growth was always out of the picture. The Mohit Suri movie faced capacity issues at a lot of centres as well and that shall continue even on day 3.

Advertisement

The Day Wise India Net Collections Of Saiyaara Are As Under

Day India Net Collections 1 Rs 20.75 crore 2 Rs 23.50 crore Total Rs 44.25 crore net in 2 days

Saiyaara Grows After An Excellent Day 1; Gears Up For A Rs 70 Crore Net India Weekend

Saiyaara is looking at a Rs 70 crore weekend. There will be pent up demand as the film goes into the weekdays. The Monday numbers shall pleasantly shock the all of us and Tuesday should likely grow from Monday if the producers avail the 'Discount Tuesday' option that they have at their disposal.

With the postponement of Son Of Sardaar 2, it is very likely that Saiyaara will comfortably go past Rs 200 crore ar the box office. This means Bollywood shall have their second Rs 200 crore grosser of the year, after Chhaava, and this one shall be by two newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda.

Mohit Suri has graced Bollywood with two bankable sensations that will carry forward the legacy of the industry's generational icons. It is a moment to rejoice for the exhibitors as they really were looking for new bankable faces that can pull crowds to theatres.

Advertisement

Saiyaara Is Also Doing Well Internationally

Saiyaara is also doing well internationally. At the end of Saturday, the collections of the romantic film shall be around USD 1 million. The word of mouth should help the film end at a number of around or over USD 4 million.

Saiyaara In Theatres

Saiyaara plays in theatres now. You can book your tickets for the film from the box office or from online ticketing applications. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

ALSO READ: Box Office: Saiyaara Emerges a BLOCKBUSTER, Set for Growth on Day Two