Kadhalikka Neramillai Tamil Nadu Box Office: Nithya Menen and Jayam Ravi's movie starts DECENTLY; Aims to gain support from metro audience

South actors Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen have collaborated for romantic-comedy venture, Kadhalikka Neramillai. The recently released film entered the cinemas during the Makar Sankranthi/Pongal weekend. Released on January 14, 2025, the Tamil movie has joined the list of other Kollywood releases which includes Vanangaan, Madraskaaran, and Madha Gaja Raja. Jayam and Nithya's film opened decently at the box office and is aiming to gain support from the audience residing in metro cities.

Kadhalikka Neramillai Maintains Decent Hold In Tamil Nadu Markets

Helmed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, Kadhalikka Neramillai begin its journey with a decent start at the Tamil Nadu box office. It earned slightly over Rs 2 crore on the opening day and maintained its hold on the second day as well. Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's rom-com mainly caters to the cinegoers living in metro cities and is expecting to receive more footfalls from its target audience to sustain in the market.

The success of Kadhalikka Neramillai depends upon their support as the concept of the storyline won't suit non-metro audience. For the uninitiated, the latest Tamil release explores the theme of IVF treatment through Nithya Menen's character.

Can Kadhalikka Neramillai Perform Well Amid Madha Gaja Raja's Impressive Business?

If the metro audience would flock to the theaters, provided it receives word-of-mouth, Kadhalikka Neramillai would be the second-best performer at the Tamil Nadu box office after Madha Gaja Raja. Currently, it is difficult for Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen's movie to gain momentum as the Vishal-starrer remains the first choice for the audience in the state.

Kadhalikka Neramillai In Theaters

Kadhalikka Neramillai are running in theaters near you. Have you booked their tickets yet? Tell us in the comment section, and stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

